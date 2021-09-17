CoreCivic Can't Dodge Officer's Suit Over Body Cavity Search

By Victoria McKenzie (September 17, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has ordered private prison giant CoreCivic to face claims that its employee violated the Fourth Amendment by subjecting a corrections officer to a "dehumanizing" body cavity search in the middle of a Georgia prison parking lot. In an order filed Thursday in Georgia federal court, U.S. District Judge Dudley H. Bowen rejected CoreCivic's argument that the incident was a matter of private employment, and found instead that the company and its employee "were state actors" when they searched the officer and her car. The correctional officer sued CoreCivic, Captain Casandra Boney and the city of Alamo in February,...

