'Bachelor' Winner Sues P&G Over 'Stinky' Downy Ads

By Craig Clough (September 16, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Former "Bachelor" winner Hannah Ann Sluss sued Procter & Gamble Co. Inc. in California federal court Wednesday for copyright infringement, asserting Downy used a photo of her in an ad campaign after the license expired and after her popularity exploded from her appearance on the ABC reality show. Model and former "Bachelor" contestant Hannah Ann Sluss sued Procter & Gamble Company, Inc. Wednesday claiming the company used her likeness to sell Downy products after its license to do so expired. (Court Documents) The license for P&G's use of the image was supposed to be for only one product and was set...

