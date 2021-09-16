Ice Cube's Robinhood TM Suit Comes Down To Endorsement

By Hannah Albarazi (September 16, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge considering Robinhood's motion to dismiss Ice Cube's amended trademark suit struggled to decide Thursday whether Robinhood's newsletter falsely conveyed the rappers' endorsement when it featured his image and a parody tagline, wondering aloud "is it sort of an ad, or is it a newsletter?" U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler, who had tossed Ice Cube's initial complaint against Robinhood over the summer, appeared during Thursday's hearing to be wrestling with whether a newsletter put out by the online trading platform constitutes an advertisement and whether its use of the rapper and businessman's image served as an endorsement for their...

