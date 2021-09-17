CA State Bar Admonishes Atty Over Courtroom Outbursts

By Rachel Rippetoe (September 17, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The California State Bar Court has admonished an attorney for disobeying a court order to step away from his client, who was being arrested while having a mental health episode, a recently published opinion shows. A San Francisco County public defender, who was unnamed in his admonishment, was found to have disobeyed a court order and on two occasions was disrespectful to the court. But because of "unique circumstances," he will not be disciplined, the State Bar Court's review department said in a public opinion addressing the Office of the Chief Trial Counsel's appeal of the attorney's discipline case. "By issuing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS