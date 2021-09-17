Pakistani Man Gets 12 Years In AT&T Phone Unlocking Plot

By J. Edward Moreno (September 17, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Pakistani man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for allegedly leading a scheme to unlock AT&T phones so that customers could use them in competing networks over the course of seven years, resulting in upwards of $201 million in losses for the company, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. According to prosecutors, 35-year-old Muhammed Fahd allegedly bribed workers at an AT&T call center in Bothell, Washington to unlock phones starting in 2012. In total, AT&T approximates that 1,900,033 phones were unlocked through this scheme. These phones belonged to customers who entered into contracts with AT&T in which the telecommunications...

