Brunch Eatery's Coverage Suit Crumbles Over Lack Of Virus

By Lauren Berg (September 16, 2021, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A brunch restaurant chain in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana can't force its insurer to cover its business losses stemming from pandemic lockdown orders, a Kentucky federal judge ruled Thursday, saying the chain hasn't shown the government restrictions were in response to the presence of COVID-19 at its restaurants. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings granted State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance Co.'s motion to dismiss the coverage lawsuit brought by the operators of Wild Eggs, finding that the eatery chain's policy only covers a government-ordered business suspension when the lockdown is due to the actual or alleged exposure of the property...

