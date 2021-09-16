Perkins Coie Attorney Charged With Lying To FBI

By Andrew Strickler (September 16, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie partner and cybersecurity expert Michael A. Sussmann was hit Thursday with a federal charge of lying to the FBI in the final stretch of the 2016 presidential campaign. According to the District of Columbia grand jury indictment, Sussmann met just days before the election with the top FBI lawyer and provided purported information about a "secret channel" between Donald Trump's company, the Trump Organization, and Alfa Bank, a Kremlin-connected Russian institution. That information, along with data files Sussmann also provided showing a stream of computer messages between a Trump-connected server and the bank, triggered an FBI investigation as well as...

