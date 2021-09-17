Baltimore Hotel Coerced 'No' Union Votes, NLRB Judge Says

By Joyce Hanson (September 17, 2021, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A Residence Inn by Marriott at the Johns Hopkins Medical Campus in Baltimore violated federal labor law by promising workers that if they voted against union representation, the company would resolve grievances and provide other benefits, a National Labor Relations Board judge has ruled. Administrative Law Judge Michael A. Rosas favored the Unite Here Local 7 union in his Thursday decision, finding that the Baltimore hotel violated Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act, which gives employees the right to form and participate in labor organizations. Residence Inn disparaged the union, threatened employees' jobs and solicited complaints from employees ahead...

