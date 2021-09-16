LuLaRoe Buyers Win Cert. Of 10K Class In Sales Tax Suit

By Melissa Angell (September 16, 2021, 11:20 PM EDT) -- An Alaska federal judge on Thursday certified a class of more than 10,000 consumers who accused clothing retailer LuLaRoe of hitting them with a sales tax on their purchases in tax-free jurisdictions, ruling that the class members met all the requirements needed to grant their certification bid. In a 31-page order, U.S. District Judge H. Russel Holland granted class certification in Katie Van's lawsuit with regard to her first claim that is based on the Alaska Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act. The act is designed to protect consumers from deceptive sales and advertising practices, court documents said. It's estimated...

