DOJ Targets Telemedicine Fraud In $1.4B Enforcement Action

By Daniel Wilson (September 17, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday it has charged 138 defendants in an investigation of $1.4 billion in alleged criminal health care fraud against the government and private insurers, including illegal opioid distribution and abuses of telemedicine and substance treatment programs. That "takedown," building on similar initiatives in previous years, involves cases spread across 21 states and the District of Columbia, with $1.1 billion in alleged telemedicine fraud making up the biggest monetary component of the enforcement action, the DOJ said. "The charges announced today send a clear deterrent message and should leave no doubt about the department's ongoing commitment...

