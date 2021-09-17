CVS Says NY Online Pharmacy Can't Enforce Noncompete

By Chris Villani (September 17, 2021, 11:02 AM EDT) -- CVS Pharmacy Inc. hit online pharmacy retailer Capital Rx Inc. with a suit Thursday in Massachusetts federal court claiming the web-based business is trying to keep a former employee from working for CVS in violation of the Bay State's 2018 noncompete reform law. Suresh Yarlagadda, a pharmacist, had a brief stint with Capital Rx lasting from May until late July, according to the complaint. When the Sharon, Massachusetts resident tried to start work for CVS in August, he said he was told by his former employer that he could not due to a noncompete agreement that was "buried" in an 11-page...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS