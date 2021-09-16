IP Forecast: Trial Lawyer School TM Fight Lands At 10th Circ.

By Andrew Karpan (September 16, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Famed litigator Gerry Spence will ask a federal appeals court next week to reverse a trademark injunction in a bitter fight with his former legal training school. The Tenth Circuit is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday in a case that pits the 92-year-old trial lawyer against the Trial Lawyers College, a nonprofit he founded in 1993 but left last year amid an acrimonious dispute with its board. The college sued Spence for trademark infringement last year after he launched a competing school called Gerry Spence's Trial Lawyers College at the Thunderhead Ranch. The two sides are also litigating a separate Wyoming state...

