Syrians To Provide More Info In Bank Terrorism Finance Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (September 17, 2021, 7:13 PM BST) -- One of Qatar's largest banks won permission on Friday to seek more information from Syrian refugees accusing it of financing terrorists about its alleged role in a conspiracy before issues of state immunity can be resolved. Doha Bank should be "properly informed" of the case it could face at trial after lawyers for the refugees changed tactics on the explicitness of allegations involving the role of Qatar, High Court Judge Neil Calver said, handing down an oral judgment. Judge Calver said that the bank was entitled to ask for more details on who drove an alleged conspiracy underlying a terrorist financing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS