Ex-Ga. Sheriff Inks Class Settlement Over Jail Eavesdropping

By Brett Barrouquere (September 17, 2021, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The former sheriff of a south-central Georgia county has reached a class action settlement with a group of current and former inmates and their attorneys over allegations he illegally listened in on their conversations at the jail over several years. Under the terms of the settlement filed Thursday in the Middle District of Georgia, class members filing claims will receive compensation of $2,500 each. The four named plaintiffs — Timothy Sauls, Zachery Lovett, Paul Wade and Walter Walker — will each get $7,500 for a total of $30,000. If U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner approves the settlement, class counsel will...

