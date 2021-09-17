Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Ga. Sheriff Inks Class Settlement Over Jail Eavesdropping

By Brett Barrouquere (September 17, 2021, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The former sheriff of a south-central Georgia county has reached a class action settlement with a group of current and former inmates and their attorneys over allegations he illegally listened in on their conversations at the jail over several years.

Under the terms of the settlement filed Thursday in the Middle District of Georgia, class members filing claims will receive compensation of $2,500 each. The four named plaintiffs — Timothy Sauls, Zachery Lovett, Paul Wade and Walter Walker — will each get $7,500 for a total of $30,000.

If U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner approves the settlement, class counsel will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!