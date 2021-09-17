3rd Circ. Says TTAB Ruling Doesn't Preclude Later Lawsuit

By Bill Donahue (September 17, 2021, 3:21 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday revived a bitter trademark dispute between former musicians from the soul group The Ebonys over the rights to the name, ruling that an earlier decision by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board did not block a later infringement lawsuit. The Third Circuit on Friday revived a trademark dispute between former members of soul group The Ebonys. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Restarting a lawsuit filed by Ebonys member David Beasley against onetime bandmate William Howard, the appeals court said the case was not precluded by an earlier TTAB ruling that had rejected related accusations. In doing so, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS