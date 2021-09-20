The UK Reforms That Add Investor Allure To SPACs

By Marcus Young and William Morris (September 20, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Special purpose acquisition companies have been a hot topic in the past year, with international exchanges clamoring to attract SPACs and land lucrative listings. Often known as blank check companies, SPACs are shells that raise money in initial public offerings and then acquire firms in de-SPAC transactions. While SPACs are not new, their popularity has rocketed in the past two years, with SPAC IPO activity and deal volumes increasing exponentially in 2020 and the first quarter of this year, with most activity occurring in the U.S. Although second-quarter SPAC activity showed a marked quarter-to-quarter slowdown following new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS