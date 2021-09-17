Treasury Hits Alleged Terrorist Operatives With Sanctions

By Alyssa Aquino (September 17, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury unveiled a raft of new sanctions on Friday against an international network of individuals and businesses that have allegedly laundered tens of millions of dollars for Hezbollah and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force. Hezbollah and IRGC-QF have used the money to fund terrorist activities and to perpetuate instability in Lebanon and throughout the Middle East, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said Friday. "[Hezbollah] and the IRGC-QF continue to exploit the international financial system to finance acts of terrorism. The United States will not hesitate to take action to disrupt networks that...

