Minn. Orders Enbridge To Pay $3.3M For Groundwater Release

By Morgan Conley (September 20, 2021, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Minnesota environmental regulators have ordered Enbridge Inc. to fork over $3.32 million for piercing an underground aquifer and causing 24.2 million gallons of groundwater to be released during construction of a controversial multibillion-dollar pipeline replacement project. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that the agency ordered Enbridge to pay for digging deeper trenches than detailed in its construction plan during work on a portion of the $2.9 billion Line 3 pipeline replacement project in northwest Minnesota. The company breached the confining layer of an underground aquifer when it dug trenches eight to 10 feet deeper than planned and used...

