Philly Atty Pushes To Ax Greenblatt Pierce's $5M Fee Claim

By Matt Fair (September 17, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia-based lawyer has urged a state judge to junk a lawsuit from Greenblatt Pierce Funt & Flores LLC seeking a share of legal fees from a $5 million settlement in a wage and hour class action the firm helped pursue against DuPont before ultimately withdrawing from the case. Thomas Marrone, an attorney with MoreMarrone LLC who worked on and ultimately settled the employment case, said in a brief on Thursday that the only fee-sharing agreement Greenblatt Pierce had in the DuPont matter was with Marrone's former firm, Caroselli Beachler McTiernan & Conboy LLC, and that it could not be enforced...

