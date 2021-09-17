Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hartford Unit Must Defend Masonry Contractor In Defects Suit

By Shane Dilworth (September 17, 2021, 2:20 PM EDT) -- A Hartford unit must defend a masonry subcontractor accused of shoddy construction, a California federal judge said, finding that an underlying lawsuit showed that water damage may not have stemmed solely from the policyholder's work.

U.S. District Judge William A. Alsup explained in Thursday's order that Navigators Specialty Insurance Co. should not have initially denied coverage under exclusions in a commercial general liability policy issued to Pacific Bay Masonry Inc., or PBM. Allegations in the underlying construction defects suit, the judge ruled, showed that the faulty work of other contractors may have also contributed to the problem.

Brian Cronin of Borchard...

