Chancery Denies Shareholders Access To Dell Director Emails

By Jeff Montgomery (September 17, 2021, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court upheld a Dell Technologies Inc. outside director's confidentiality claims for Dell-related emails held in a different company's account, rejecting a bid for their release from a class of stockholders who sought them for a suit challenging a $24 billion Dell share conversion. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster's ruling late Friday shut down stockholders' pursuit of emails sent or received by retired Accenture PLC Chairman and CEO William Green, a longtime Dell director who served as one of two members of a Dell special committee created to independently review the stock conversion deal. The stockholders argued that Green —...

