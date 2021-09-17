Mexico Beats French Satellite Operator's $120M Arbitration

By Caroline Simson (September 17, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Mexico has claimed victory in a $120 million investor-state claim asserted by French satellite operator Eutelsat that arose out of a regulatory requirement to reserve satellite capacity for government use. The country announced the win in a statement published on Thursday by its Ministry of Economy, saying the tribunal dismissed all of Eutelsat's claims and ordered the company to pay part of the country's legal fees and expenses. "The result of this arbitration is a great achievement for the Mexican state and a sample of the hard work of the Ministry of Economy," the ministry said. The Sept. 15 award had...

