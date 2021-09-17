NY Electrical Cos. Violated Union Agreement, 2nd Circ. Affirms

By Craig Clough (September 17, 2021, 10:08 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit affirmed Friday the National Labor Relations Board's decision that three related electrical contracting companies violated the law by not complying with their collective bargaining obligations, finding the board's general counsel can ratify a previous decision by an improperly serving acting general counsel. In the published opinion by Circuit Judge Susan L. Carney, the panel upheld the NLRB's petition to enforce its order against Newark Electric Corporation, Newark Electric 2.0, Inc., and Colacino Industries Inc. in their dispute with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 840. The opinion rejected the electrical companies' challenge to the legitimacy of the...

