Family of Pilot Killed Fighting Wildfire Sues Helicopter Maker

By Jonathan Capriel (September 17, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A veteran helicopter pilot fatally crashed while battling a 2020 wildfire in Oregon's woodlands because of defects and faulty design that manufacturer Kaman Aerospace Corp. was aware of, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in Montana district court. Forty-year-old Thomas Duffy was a "world-class rescue pilot" whose death would have been preventable had Kaman warned him of the design defects in part of the blades of the K-1200, also known as the K-Max, the lawsuit said. Kaman removed to Montana federal court Friday. It was originally filed in state court by Mark Duffy, Thomas Duffy's father and executor of his estate,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS