Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Family of Pilot Killed Fighting Wildfire Sues Helicopter Maker

By Jonathan Capriel (September 17, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A veteran helicopter pilot fatally crashed while battling a 2020 wildfire in Oregon's woodlands because of defects and faulty design that manufacturer Kaman Aerospace Corp. was aware of, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in Montana district court.

Forty-year-old Thomas Duffy was a "world-class rescue pilot" whose death would have been preventable had Kaman warned him of the design defects in part of the blades of the K-1200, also known as the K-Max, the lawsuit said.

Kaman removed to Montana federal court Friday. It was originally filed in state court by Mark Duffy, Thomas Duffy's father and executor of his estate,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!