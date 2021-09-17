Ill. Court Splits Time Limit On Biometric Privacy Claims

By Lauraann Wood (September 17, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appellate panel said Friday that different limitation periods should be applied to the Biometric Information Privacy Act, ruling that claims rooted in unlawful profiting or disclosure have a one-year limit while informed consent, retention policy and safeguarding claims have a five-year limit. Since Illinois' one-year statute of limitations applies only to published privacy violations, it can only govern BIPA claims launched under section 15(c)'s profit restrictions and section 15(d)'s dissemination prohibitions, a three-judge state appellate panel said, answering a trial court's certified question. However, plaintiffs suing under the BIPA's section 15(a) retention policy, section 15(b) informed consent, and...

