Sacramento Landlord Sues City To Undo Pot Cultivation Fine

By Sam Reisman (September 17, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A Sacramento landlord has asked the city to set aside more than $340,000 in fines after residents were caught growing marijuana on the premises, saying a law about property owners being liable for such unlicensed cannabis cultivation is not valid. In a petition filed in California state court Sept. 8, the landlord, Rodney Rose, said the city had violated his due process rights when it levied the fines and then upheld them upon administrative review without giving the evidence a proper hearing. The petition also claims the city ordinance at issue — which holds owners responsible for unlicensed cannabis growing on...

