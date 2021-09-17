Insurer Asks 9th Circ. To Affirm Opioid Coverage Dispute Win

By Eli Flesch (September 17, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- U.S. Specialty Insurance Co. urged the Ninth Circuit on Friday to uphold a finding that a California pharmaceutical company wasn't entitled to coverage of costs it incurred as part of an investigation into the company's opioid drugs and marketing practices. The insurer said a goods and products exclusion in its policy with the San Diego-based drugmaker Sentynl Therapeutics was properly interpreted as broadly precluding coverage for $2.4 million the pharma company spent responding to subpoenas seeking information on the marketing of Levorphanol, one of its prescription opioid drugs. That's because the policy unambiguously barred coverage for losses stemming from claims that could...

