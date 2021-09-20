Directors Guild Defends Firing Of TV Producer In 11th Circ.

By Brett Barrouquere (September 20, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The Directors Guild of America wants the Eleventh Circuit to deny a television and movie producer's efforts to reinstate a lawsuit over his firing from a Tyler Perry project, saying the producer lacked the experience to qualify for the position to start with. Marvin Towns Jr. could not produce evidence he had the necessary experience to be on a list of qualified hires, so he was fired from work on the television show "The Haves and the Have Nots," the Guild told the appeals court in a brief filed Friday. The union-management agreement between the Guild and the industry grants preference...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS