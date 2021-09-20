Sioux School Board Is Immune To Ex-Principal's Firing Suit

By Andrew Westney (September 20, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota federal judge has tossed a former tribal school principal's suit claiming he was illegally fired as retaliation for his plan to use federal education funding, ruling the school board shared in the Yankton Sioux Indian Tribe's sovereign immunity to suit. Timothy Stathis claimed that the Marty Indian School Board wrongfully fired him in 2017 from his job as high school principal for the school, located on the tribe's southeastern South Dakota reservation, after his intended use of federal grant money to reward higher-performing teachers provoked controversy among some faculty there. Chief U.S. District Judge Roberto A. Lange said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS