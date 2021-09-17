Fla. Court Nixes $1M Verdict In Loose Dog Injury Case

By Y. Peter Kang (September 17, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court Friday vacated a $1 million verdict in a suit over an elderly woman's injuries caused by a dog that escaped from its backyard, saying the trial judge erred by barring the dog's owners from blaming the woman for partially causing her injuries. In a 2-1 ruling, a Second District Court of Appeal panel ordered a new trial in a suit accusing David and Marla Parsons of negligently allowing their Boston terrier to escape their backyard, which allowed the dog to encounter Patricia Culp's Maltese mix while they were taking a walk. The suit alleges that the Maltese...

