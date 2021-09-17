Pa. Court Is Asked For Hearing On 14-Minute Med Mal Verdict

By Matt Fair (September 17, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A widow who accused a northeast Pennsylvania hospital of negligently causing her husband's death has urged a state appeals court to order a hearing into potential improprieties after jurors returned a defense verdict in her medical malpractice case after only 14 minutes of deliberation. Lesley Corey, who has been pursuing claims against Wilkes-Barre Hospital on behalf of her deceased husband, Joseph, since July 2015, said that the speed of the jury's verdict in the complex medical malpractice case raised questions about the extent to which the panel faithfully carried out its duties to consider her claims. "Oxford's American Dictionary defines 'deliberation'...

