Herrick Feinstein Helps With $82M Manhattan Loan

By Andrew McIntyre (September 17, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Bank Leumi USA has loaned $81.8 million for a building and several pieces of land on East 86th Street in Manhattan in a deal Herrick Feinstein worked on, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The financing is for a commercial property at 310 E. 86th St. and nonresidential vacant land at 306, 308, 312 and 314 E. 86th, and the borrower is an entity affiliated with IGI-US. Multiple mortgage documents filed in New York on Friday indicate Jeffrey Kaufman, a partner at Herrick Feinstein LLP in New York, worked on the deal. It wasn't immediately clear what...

