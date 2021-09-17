NJ Judge Suspended Over 'Misogynistic' Remarks On Bench

By Bill Wichert (September 17, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has nixed a municipal court judge's bid for leniency and suspended him over what an ethics panel said were "sexist and misogynistic" remarks during a 2019 hearing in a domestic violence case, including one that men should let women know "you're the man, and you're in control." In a three-page order filed Thursday, the Supreme Court adopted the recommendation of the state's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct, or ACJC, to suspend Municipal Court Judge Steven A. Brister without pay for one month, rejecting his request for lesser discipline in the form of a reprimand. The suspension...

