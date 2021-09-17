Zurich Beats Virus Suit From Children's Place Retail Chain

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (September 17, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday tossed a lawsuit by the Children's Place seeking a declaration that Zurich American Insurance Co. owes it coverage for losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, ruling that the policy terms at issue are unambiguous and in favor of dismissal. In what U.S. District Judge Esther Salas called "one of many analogous cases" against insurers that denied pandemic loss coverage, the jurist said she would only enforce the retailer's Zurich policy terms as they are written. Under those terms, the decision said, the losses do not amount to, among other things, physical damage that would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS