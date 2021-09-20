Md. Judge Axes Pabst, Others From $4.8M Superfund Suit

By Clark Mindock (September 20, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Twenty-six companies have dodged a roughly $4.8 million Superfund suit over cleanup costs of hazardous substances at Baltimore-area landfills after a federal judge found many of the allegations against them were speculative or simply paltry. U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher granted several motions to dismiss on Thursday against companies including Pabst Brewing Co., Armacell LLC, Hilton Worldwide Inc. and others after finding various deficiencies in the allegations made by plaintiff 68th Street Site Work Group. Judge Gallagher identified several issues with the pleadings, including a failure by 68th Street to sufficiently plead successor liability for historic contamination at the Baltimore...

