France Recalls Ambassadors Over Submarine Deal Snub

By Daniel Wilson (September 17, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- France said Friday that it had recalled its ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia following an "unacceptable" recent nuclear submarine partnership between its allies and the related cancellation of its own massive submarine deal with Australia. The diplomats are returning to Paris "for consultations" at the request of French President Emmanuel Macron, an "exceptional decision … justified by the exceptional gravity" of the partnership announced by the U.S., U.K. and Australia on Wednesday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced. That partnership, which most notably will give Australia access to U.S. and British nuclear propulsion technology, and the related cancellation of...

