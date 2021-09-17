Ex-Perkins Coie Partner Pleads Not Guilty To Lying To FBI

By Dave Simpson (September 17, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Recently resigned Perkins Coie LLP partner and cybersecurity expert Michael A. Sussmann pled not guilty in Washington, D.C., federal court on Friday to a federal charge of lying to the FBI in the final stretch of the 2016 presidential campaign. Sussmann, who stands accused of lying during a 2016 meeting with then-FBI General Counsel James A. Baker, appeared in person before U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui and was released on his own recognizance following the execution of an arrest warrant. Sussmann appeared in court with his attorneys Sean Berkowitz and Michael Bosworth of Latham & Watkins LLP, according to the...

