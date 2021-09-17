Brand Battles: Microsoft Strikes Back At 'Rise of Empires'

By Tiffany Hu (September 17, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Microsoft is trying to block a Hong Kong rival from getting a trademark on a Rise of Empires video game, citing the tech giant's own popular Age of Empires game franchise — plus four other cases you need to know about. Empires at War Microsoft went to the board Wednesday to block Hong Kong publisher Long Tech Network Ltd.'s request to register "Rise of Empires" as a trademark for computer games that can be downloaded from the internet and related software. Long Tech applied for the "Rise...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS