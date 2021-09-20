Minority BitMEX Owner Wants Out Of CFTC Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (September 20, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A minority owner of BitMEX has asked a New York federal judge to dismiss him from a suit brought by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, saying there are no individualized allegations showing he had the power to control the offshore cryptocurrency derivatives exchange. Ben Peter Delo, a British citizen living in Hong Kong, said in a Friday memorandum supporting his motion to dismiss that the CFTC's complaint groups him together with his co-founders to make generic claims of control, which he said courts "routinely reject." "When the allegations now before the court are examined critically against the background of key...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS