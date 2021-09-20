Juul, Altria Fight Investors' Class Certification Bid

By Katryna Perera (September 20, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Tobacco company Altria Group Inc. and vaping company Juul Labs Inc. have asked a Virginia federal judge to deny a proposed group of investors' request for class certification in a suit over claims the companies knowingly marketed to underage consumers. On Friday, the companies filed separate memorandums opposing class certification and claimed the investors did not have standing for multiple reasons. Juul attempted to distance itself from Altria, saying in its filing that investors only invested in Altria securities and that the only connection Juul has to the case is its 35% stake in Altria. The plaintiffs have made claims that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS