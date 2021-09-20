Pittsburgh Water Utility Sued Over Bus-Swallowing Sinkhole

By Matthew Santoni (September 20, 2021, 1:53 PM EDT) -- A passenger on a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus that was half-swallowed by an enormous sinkhole in downtown Pittsburgh has sued the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority in Pennsylvania state court, claiming she suffered physical and emotional injuries when she had to escape the tilted bus after its rear end crashed below street level. Michelle Goodlow's suit said she was the only passenger aboard the bus on the morning of Oct. 28, 2019, when the surface of 10th Street crumbled beneath it, dropping the rear half of the bus into a 60-foot-by-35-foot hole being filled with water and leaving the...

