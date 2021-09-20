Imerys Ch. 11 Vote Change Challenged By Del. Judge

By Vince Sullivan (September 20, 2021, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge questioned attorneys for a group of talc injury claimants Monday who want to change their votes on the Chapter 11 plan of Imerys Talc America, seeking to determine if their change request was submitted in good faith since the claims were only subject to minimal vetting. During a lengthy virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said the nearly 16,000 talc claimants represented by Bevan & Associates LPA may not have been eligible to vote on the plan at all, let alone petition the court for permission to change their votes after the deadline to now...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS