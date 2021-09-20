Would-Be Class Drops Health System Data Breach Claim

By Rosie Manins (September 20, 2021, 1:52 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina woman has dropped without explanation her proposed class action against a Georgia hospital system over its alleged six-month data breach affecting 1.4 million patients, but left the door open for the case to be refiled. Heather Betz notified the Southern District of Georgia on Friday that she voluntarily dismissed without prejudice her case against St. Joseph's/Candler Health System Inc., brought just three days earlier on behalf of all whose private information was allegedly hacked. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights, which is investigating the hack, stated on its website that 1.4 million...

