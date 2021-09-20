CIT Snuffs Out Challenge To Duties On Chinese Tires

By Alex Lawson (September 20, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade spurned an importer's challenge of duties on Chinese tires Monday, affirming its earlier ruling that the company waited too long to sue the government over the levies. CIT Judge Stephen A. Vaden ruled five months ago that importer Acquisition 362 LLC waited too long to challenge the 30.61% countervailing duty on its Chinese tire imports after a subsequent duty review lowered the CVD levy to 15.56%, and swiftly cast aside the company's attempt to reverse his decision. "Plaintiff has failed to identify a 'significant flaw' in the court's opinion," Judge Vaden wrote, referring to his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS