Claims Court Rejects Novel Protest Over Air Force R&D Deal

By Daniel Wilson (September 20, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge has ruled that the court had jurisdiction to hear a dispute over an Air Force research and development agreement for nuclear compliance monitoring equipment, but only limited jurisdiction, tossing a protest over the deal. The Air Force's use of so-called commercial solutions opening, or CSO, acquisitions is not immune to judicial review, but the claims court can only review whether the Air Force followed its own discretionary CSO process, and Kinemetrics Inc. had not shown that the agency had abused its discretion, Judge Charles F. Lettow said in a Sep. 10 decision released Friday....

