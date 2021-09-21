100s Of Attys Air Warring Views In High Court Abortion Fight

By Adam Lidgett (September 21, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's monumental case over the future of abortion rights and Roe v. Wade is attracting a flurry of filings from lawyers at prestigious law firms and legal groups, with many urging the justices to preserve women's constitutional right to abortion. Dozens of amicus briefs supporting access to abortion services hit the high court's docket on Monday in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, in which the justices are reviewing a Mississippi abortion law and facing calls to overturn Roe. Amicus briefs supporting Mississippi arrived at the Supreme Court in late July. Although prominent legal voices filed briefs on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS