Judge Won't Nix Alcohol References In Suit Over Boat Crash

By Carolina Bolado (December 13, 2021, 2:56 PM EST) -- A Florida judge dismissed a complaint Monday against a top insurance executive of investment firm Guggenheim Partners over a boating collision, but gave the plaintiffs, who were injured in the crash, a chance to amend their suit and to keep references to alcoholic beverages in the complaint. Following a brief Zoom hearing, Broward County Circuit Judge Michael A. Robinson said he would dismiss the suit against Daniel Towriss, who runs Guggenheim Insurance Services, and ordered the plaintiffs, Jarrett and Lauren Silagyi, to clarify which negligence claims correspond to Towriss and which to the boat's owner, an entity called Willow Ridge Development...

