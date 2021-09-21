DOD Vigilance On Fraud Risk Still 'Uneven,' GAO Says

By Grace Dixon (September 21, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A federal watchdog reported that the U.S. Department of Defense has failed to comprehensively combat contract-related fraud, finding in an audit that the Pentagon didn't take sufficient steps to safeguard the $422 billion it spent on contracts in fiscal year 2020. The U.S. Government Accountability Office reported Monday that the DOD has made some, but not enough, movement toward combating procurement-related fraud, after a high-profile Navy bribery scam in 2015 highlighted vulnerabilities that were later hammered home by subsequent watchdog probes. The Pentagon still hasn't filled out its Fraud Reduction Task Force with needed personnel and has taken an uneven approach...

