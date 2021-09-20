DC Circ. Mulls Giving Muslim Family 2nd Shot At Search Suit

By Nadia Dreid (September 20, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit seemed Friday like it was leaning toward giving a Muslim family another shot at their claims that U.S. Customs and Border Protection violated their constitutional rights through a series of in-depth searches at the airport. While the panel cited issues with the family's lawsuit in general — specifically, what regulations they were challenging as unconstitutional or in violation of the Administrative Procedures Act — at least two of the three judges seemed to think the family hadn't gotten a fair shake. When it came to U.S. Circuit Judge Justin R. Walker, the recently appointed appellate judge — who...

