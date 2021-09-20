Software, Fintech Startups Lift IPO Targets To Start Busy Week

By Tom Zanki (September 20, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Customer engagement software firm Freshworks Inc. and restaurant payments processor Toast Inc. on Monday raised price ranges on pending initial public offerings, potentially signaling strong investor demand ahead of a jammed IPO calendar this week. San Mateo, California-based Freshworks, advised by Cooley LLP, told regulators Monday it now plans to offer 28.5 million shares priced between $32 to $34 a share, raising $941 million at midpoint. That would mark 10% more in proceeds compared with the midpoint of Freshworks' original range, which called for issuing the same number of shares priced between $28 to $32 apiece. Boston-based Toast, advised by Goodwin...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS